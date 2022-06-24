New home sales
  • Prior was 591K
  • Sales change +10.7% vs -16.6% prior
  • Supply 7.7 months vs 8.3 months prior
  • Median price 449K vs 390.4K a year ago

KB Home and Lennar reported  earnings  this week and the commentary highlighted a slowdown but both were still optimistic about the outlook and KHB reiterated guidance for the year. US 30-year yields are down nearly 30 bps from the peak last week.

This is an important indicator and a sign that the optimism we've seen from home builders isn't exactly misplaced. Granted, sales have come down a lot but some of that is builders throttling because of supply chain issues and/or not selling until the home is nearly complete.