retail sales photo
  • Prior was +0.4%

Details:

  • Ex autos +0.1% vs +0.1% expected
  • Prior ex autos +0.4%
  • Control group +0.2% vs +0.2% expected
  • Prior control group +0.7% (revised to +0.6%)
  • Ex autos and gas +0.4% vs +0.6% prior
  • Gasoline stations % vs -0.3% m/m prior
  • Electronics and appliance stores +0.2% vs -0.5% m/m prior
  • Furniture stores +0.4% vs -0.7% m/m prior
  • Restaurants +0.4% vs -0.2% m/m prior

This is modestly stronger than expected but the core reading was in-line with a slight downward revision to the prior. Overall, the consumer continues to hold up but note that sales are only up 1.6% y/y, and that's in nominal terms.

After a full slate of data, the US dollar is largely unchanged.

US May retail sales chart
US May retail sales (headline)