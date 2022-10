oil weekly chart

Bloomberg reports that the US may aim to set the Russian oil price cap above $60 per barrel. That's higher than previously the $40-60 range previously signaled.

I'm starting to get the sense that the White House is looking for any kind of win it can get with this hair-brained idea.

WTI crude oil futures settled up 54-cents to $85.05 today after falling as low as $83.15. Oil turned when the US dollar reversed and finishes the week down about 50-cents.