Prior +0.2%

Market index 273.3 vs 279.8 prior

Purchase index 203.8 vs 205.4 prior

Refinancing index 627.1 vs 662.9 prior

30-year mortgage rate 5.45% vs 5.47%

It's quite remarkable that what the data is saying and what markets are deciphering is totally different from the narrative that is being put out by the housing industry. Adam put it nicely in a post yesterday here. The readings above continue to show a collapse in mortgage activity as both purchases and refinancing continue to decline sharply.