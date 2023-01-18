  • Prior +1.2%
  • Market index 238.7 vs 186.7 prior
  • Purchase index 198.7 vs 159.4 prior
  • Refinance index 438.3 vs 326.7 prior
  • 30-year mortgage rate 6.23% vs 6.42% prior

That's the largest increase in mortgage applications since March 2020, as it comes amid a sharp fall in rates to the lowest since September last year. Evidently, the increasing optimism that inflation is slowing isn't just buoying financial markets but the housing market seems to be benefiting as well. That said, this is just a bit of a respite after what has been a torrid year for mortgage activity in the last year.