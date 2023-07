Prior +0.9%

Market index 210.7 vs 208.4 prior

Purchase index 163.2 vs 165.3 prior

Refinance index 446.4 vs 416.0 prior

30-year mortgage rate 6.87% vs 7.07% prior

Mortgage applications increased slightly again in the past week, owing this time to a notable decline in the average rate of the most popular US home loan. That comes alongside a heavy slide in US bond yields, following the softer CPI report.