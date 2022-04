Prior -1.3%

Market index 374.0 vs 393.5 prior

Purchase index 254.0 vs 261.8 prior

Refinancing index 1,023.2 vs 1,109.0 prior

30-year mortgage rate 5.20% vs 5.13% prior

The long-term mortgage rate climbs to a 12-year high and that is proving to be a drag on demand conditions as mortgage applications slump once again. Both purchases and refinancing activity fell on the week as the run up in home-financing costs is weighing heavily on sentiment.