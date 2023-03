Prior +6.5%

Market index 221.0 vs 214.5 prior

Purchase index 169.3 vs 165.6 prior

Refinance index 481.3 vs 458.9 prior

30-year mortgage rate 6.48% vs 6.71% prior

There is at least one good thing to have come from the SVB collapse and that is lower mortgage rates. The above saw its biggest fall in four months and that helped to spur mortgage activity despite the panic and financial turmoil.