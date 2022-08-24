  • Prior -2.3%
  • Market index 270.1 vs 273.3 prior
  • Purchase index 202.8 vs 203.8 prior
  • Refinancing index 609.8 vs 627.1 prior
  • 30-year mortgage rate 5.65% vs 5.45% prior

There was a notable jump in the average rate for home loans in the past week, following the move higher in bond yields as well. But I wouldn't pin that as the main cause for yet another weekly decline in mortgage activity as the data continues to underscore a deterioration in housing market conditions in general. The trend has been persisting for a while now and eventually, someone on one side of this debate has to be right.

