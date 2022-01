Prior +2.3%

Market index 551.7 vs 593.7 prior

Purchase index 300.1 vs 305.7 prior

Refinancing index 1,989.4 vs 2,276.3 prior

30-year mortgage rate 3.72% vs 3.64% prior

The long-term rate rises another 8 bps to its highest since March 2020 and is now some 77 bps higher than the same period a year ago. That is pretty much what is weighing on refinancing demand, with the index tumbling as seen above. Of note, government purchases accounted for a 5% drop in activity in the past week.