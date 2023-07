Prior +1.1%

Market index 206.9 vs 210.7 prior

Purchase index 159.2 vs 163.2 prior

Refinance index 444.5 vs 446.4 prior

30-year mortgage rate 6.87% vs 6.87% prior

Mortgage applications fell in the past week with both purchases and refinancing activity showing declines. The overall market remains rather subdued after the drop in sentiment since last year, as the Fed's tightening policy weighs on housing conditions.