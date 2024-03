Prior -1.6%

Market index 196.8 vs 198.2 prior

Purchase index 145.7 vs 146.0 prior

Refinance index 460.9 vs 468.4 prior

30-year mortgage rate 6.93% vs 6.97% prior

Mortgage applications declined in the past week with both purchases and refinancing activities falling. That comes despite a slight easing in the average rate of the most popular US home loan, although still keeping near 7%.