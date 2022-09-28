Prior +3.8%

Market index 254.8 vs 264.7 prior

Purchase index 199.3 vs 200.1 prior

Refinancing index 524.1 vs 588.1 prior

30-year mortgage rate 6.52% vs 6.25% prior

The average interest rate on the most popular US home loan climbed further in the past week to 6.52%, its highest level since August 2008. The rise in mortgage rates is continuing to take a heavy toll on activity and the housing sector as purchases and refinancing both fell as well with the latter index sliding to a 22-year low.