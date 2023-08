Prior -1.8%

Market index 200.7 vs 206.9 prior

Purchase index 154.1 vs 159.2 prior

Refinance index 433.6 vs 444.5 prior

30-year mortgage rate 6.93% vs 6.87% prior

US mortgage applications slumped further in the past week as both purchases and refinancing activity declined strongly. Higher rates are continuing to pressure the housing market and this will likely drag further until there are signs of a stronger policy pivot by the Fed.