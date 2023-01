Prior -10.3%

Market index 186.7 vs 184.5 prior

Purchase index 159.4 vs 160.2 prior

Refinance index 326.7 vs 310.9 prior

30-year mortgage rate 6.42% vs 6.58% prior

The lift in mortgage activity in the past week is fairly tepid, especially after the sharp drop in the final week of last year. The purchase index also actually indicates a decline with activity only improving in refinancing. That comes despite a further decline in rates as seen to start the new year.