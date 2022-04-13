Market index 393.5 vs 398.5 prior

Purchase index 261.8 vs 258.1 prior

Refinancing index 1.109.0 vs 1,166.3 prior

30-year mortgage rate 5.13% vs 4.90% prior

The average home loan rate in the US tops 5% for the first time since November 2018 as the latest survey notes that homebuyers are hurrying to make purchases before costs rise further. That said, the run up in costs has largely dampened sentiment in mortgage applications with overall activity slowing once again (the rise in purchases were offset by the drop in refinancing activity).