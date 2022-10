US Mortgage Market Index Falls 14.2% To 218.7 In Week Ended Sept 30, Lowest Since 1997

Mortgage Applications: -14.2% (Previous -3.7%)

30-Yr Mortgage Rate: 6.75% (Previous 6.52%)

This makes for some pretty grim reading... However, in the age of 'bad data allows the Fed to pivot sooner' ie Bad Data is Good For Markets, this could be read as Risk On