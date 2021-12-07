US national security advisor Jake Sullivan speaking on the Biden/Putin virtual meeting

main topic of meeting was Ukraine

if Russia invades Ukraine, US allies will respond with economic measures

Biden made it clear to Putin on where US stands on issues

Biden spoke with leaders of France, Germany, Italy, UK after meeting with Putin

Biden will speak with Ukraine Pres. on Thursday

says that Putin agreed that teams will follow up

US will prepare for all contingencies

there will be specific robust responses if they are required

US doesn't believe Putin has made a decision regarding whether to invade Ukraine

Biden made no concessions regarding how NATO decides membership

fundamental objective with European allies is to deter invasion of Ukraine

Nord Stream 2 pipeline is not leverage for Putin because it's not operating

If Putin wants to see gas flow through Nord Stream 2, he should not invade Ukraine

US continues to deliver defensive material to Ukraine

US the stock with Germany about Nord Stream 2 pipeline if Russia invades Ukraine

US will take all action it can take to make sure that when situation never happens and to deter invasion of Ukraine

On Iran Sullivan says Biden/Putin had good discussions on Iran

nothing about nuclear deal constraints US from dealing with Iran proxies

Biden/Ukraine Pres. will discuss diplomatic pathway

Biden made clear that diplomacy has to come in the contact of de-escalation

Both sides are telling their respective stories. Time will tell if the talks lead to de-escalation and the diplomatic pathway instead.