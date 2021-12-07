US national security advisor Jake Sullivan speaking on the Biden/Putin virtual meeting

  • main topic of meeting was Ukraine
  • if Russia invades Ukraine, US allies will respond with economic measures
  • Biden made it clear to Putin on where US stands on issues
  • Biden spoke with leaders of France, Germany, Italy, UK after meeting with Putin
  • Biden will speak with Ukraine Pres. on Thursday
  • says that Putin agreed that teams will follow up
  • US will prepare for all contingencies
  • there will be specific robust responses if they are required
  • US doesn't believe Putin has made a decision regarding whether to invade Ukraine
  • Biden made no concessions regarding how NATO decides membership
  • fundamental objective with European allies is to deter invasion of Ukraine
  • Nord Stream 2 pipeline is not leverage for Putin because it's not operating
  • If Putin wants to see gas flow through Nord Stream 2, he should not invade Ukraine
  • US continues to deliver defensive material to Ukraine
  • US the stock with Germany about Nord Stream 2 pipeline if Russia invades Ukraine
  • US will take all action it can take to make sure that when situation never happens and to deter invasion of Ukraine
  • On Iran Sullivan says Biden/Putin had good discussions on Iran
  • nothing about nuclear deal constraints US from dealing with Iran proxies
  • Biden/Ukraine Pres. will discuss diplomatic pathway
  • Biden made clear that diplomacy has to come in the contact of de-escalation

Both sides are telling their respective stories. Time will tell if the talks lead to de-escalation and the diplomatic pathway instead.