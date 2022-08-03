Oil prices are struggling today but natural gas is suddenly very strong. After a sag earlier, natural gas prices have moved 11% higher in a straight line.

Natural gas 10 min chart

I can't find any news behind the move. Earlier the week, natural gas was soft on forecasts for cooler temperatures late in August but so perhaps there's a new forecast circulating. I haven't seen one.

Freeport LNG is scheduled to return in October and that should go back to sucking up 2 bcf/day but that's nothing new. Russia is certainly continuing to cut off European gas and that's an enormous long-term tailwind for natural gas but there's magic wand to create LNG export facilities quickly.