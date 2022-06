US natural gas prices plunged after police reports of an explosion at the Freeport LNG natural gas facility near Freeport, TX.

Emergency crews are responding and the company said there are no reports of injuries and all personnel have been accounted for.

The three trains at the facility liquefy about 2 billion bfc per day for export. If it were to go offline that gas would be added to US supply.

In turn, it would mean less supply for Europe and Asia.