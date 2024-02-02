Adam had his preview earlier:
The data is due at 8.30 am US Eastern time:
Preview comments via CIBC:
- We expect job gains to remain solid with a pickup of 170K in the month, about the average three month pace in December. Government and healthcare hiring should continue to be the main source of employment, both sectors less sensitive to the business cycle.
- But perhaps more important than the January payroll number could be previous revisions. Recently, revisions have been material and this time around, we would not be surprised to see upward revisions given the surge in consumption, implying an even higher level of real income in the system.
- The unemployment rate and the participation rate should stay unchanged in the month while wage growth should moderate slightly to 0.3% m/m.