US November budget deficit -$249 billion versus -$248 billion estimate

Deficit of -$249B versus -$190 million deficit in November 2021

US fiscal 2023 year date deficit -$336 billion versus comparable fiscal 2022 deficit of -$356 billion

budget outlays $-501 billion versus $-473 billion in November 2021

receipts came in at $252 billion versus $281 billion in November 2021

Not good month by comparison to last year, but the overall deficit for the year is less than last year to this point.