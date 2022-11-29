- Prior was 102.5
- Estimates ranged from 98.0 vs 103.9
- Present situation 137.4 vs 138.9 prior
- Expectations 75.4 vs 78.1 prior
- One-year inflation expectations 7.2% vs 6.9% prior
- Jobs hard-to-get % vs 12.7% prior
The present situation number fell sharply in the previous report, in October, and continued to fall; meanwhile the expectations number remains in recessionary territory below 80. The spread between the two remains wide and the reflects the Fed's difficult position. Everything is pointing to a slowdown in activity/inflation but how hard do they continue to press on the brakes until it actually materializes? The problem is that if they press too hard for too long, they'll manufacture an unnecessary recession.