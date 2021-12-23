Durable goods for November 2021

Prior -0.4% (revised from -0.5%)

durable goods increase by 2.5% which was greater than expected. The durable goods have been up six the last seven months. October was revised to 0.1%

Durables ex transportation 0.8% versus 0.3% last month

prior ex transportation was 0.5% revised to 0.3%

Capital goods orders nondefense, ex air -0.1% versus 0.9% revised

Prior capital goods orders nondefense, ex air +0.7% was revised to 0.9%

durable goods shipments increase at 0.7% versus a 1.7% increase in October

durable goods ex defense came in at 2.0% versus 1.3% revised in October (was revised from 0.8%).

Unfilled orders has been up for the 10 consecutive month and increase by 0.7% versus 0.3% in October.

Inventories of manufactured durable goods has been up for the 10th consecutive month after a 0.6% increase in November. This came after a 0.7% rise in October. Machinery is up for the 13th consecutive month

Overall the headline numbers were better than expectations and the revisions were also positive. However, the data will be revised in the factory orders report on January 6. That in turn can be revised at the next durable goods report scheduled for release on January 27.