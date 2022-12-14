- Prior month import prices fell -0.2% (revised to -0.4%). Export prices fell -0.3% (revised to -0.4%)
- import prices -0.6% versus -0.5% expected
- export prices -0.3% versus -0.4% expected
- import prices year on year +2.7% versus +4.2% last month
- petroleum import prices -3.3% versus -2.2% last month
- nonpetroleum import prices -0.3%
Import prices have been down for five straight months indicative of some of the inflation cooling pressures seen in the US. Yesterday CPI in the US came in weaker than expected at +0.1% versus 0.3% expected. The monthly average of the last five months for CPI has been 0.2% which if annualized would be more in line with the feds target of around 2% (give or take).
The YoY has moved down from 13% in March.