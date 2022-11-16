  • Import prices -0.2% vs. -0.4% estimate
  • Prior was -1.2%
  • export prices mom -0.3% vs. -0.4% estimate
  • import prices year on year 4.2% vs. 6.0% last month
  • US non-fuel import prices -0.1% vs -0.5% prior. Year on year +2.9% vs +3.7% prior
  • petroleum import prices -1.2% vs. -7.5% last month

US import prices have been down for four straight months, highlighting some of the inflation -cooling pressure in the pipeline. But this report is overshadowed by today's strong retail sales numbers.