US-based employers announced 33,843 job cuts in October, a 13% increase from the previous month and 48% higher than the number announced in the same month last year. Of note, the job cuts in October were the highest in a single month since February 2021 when 34,531 job cuts were recorded. Challenger notes that:

“We are beginning to see more job cut activity in the fourth quarter, historically when the bulk of cuts occur, as companies finalize budgets and plans. Many companies are anticipating a downturn, and with a still-tight labor market and the Fed’s rate hikes, more cuts will be on the way as we enter 2023.”

