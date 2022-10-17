general business conditions

Details:

  • new orders +3.7 vs. +3.7 last month
  • employment +7.7 vs. +9.7 last last month
  • prices paid +48.6 vs. +39.6 last month
  • average workweek +3.3 vs. -0.1 last month
  • prices received +22.9 vs. +23.6 last month
  • shipments -0.3 vs. +19.6 last month
  • unfilled order -3.7 vs. -7.5 last month
  • delivery time -0.9 vs. +1.9 last month
  • inventories +4.6 vs. +9.4 last month

This uptick is certainly unwelcome but could simply reflect the bounce in oil prices. Prices received continued to decelerate.

prices paid

Forward-looking 6 with ahead:

  • general business conditions -1.8 vs. +8.2 last month
  • new orders +2.4 vs. +10.7 last month
  • shipments +5.6 vs. +20.1 last month
  • unfilled orders -18.3 vs. -23.6 last month
  • prices paid +48.6 vs. +47.2 last month
  • prices received +36.7 vs. +39.6 last month
  • number of employees +17.8 vs. +18.1 last month
  • average workweek -8.3 vs. -7.5 last month
  • capital expenditures +22.0 vs. +17.9 last month
  • technology spending +11.0 vs. +13.2 last month

There are some clear signs of a slowdown here, aside from capex but inflation isn't decerating as fast as the Fed would like.