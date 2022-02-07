No real signs that China will make up for shortfalls in purchase commitment

Will continue to address core problems with China's state-led economy

"Our patience is wearing thin" in talks with China, seeking concrete action

Surprise, surprise. Not!

The trade deal was largely just a facade with no real substance and this is but more evidence of that. The COVID-19 pandemic has been a convenient excuse for both sides to put aside the issue but as the world starts to normalise, expect geopolitical tensions to begin to ramp up again.