As it's Christmas, and my shift covering for the fantastic Justin is drawing to a close, I figured a little treat is in order.
You deserve it for putting up with me I reckon.
So, here's the always awesome, Newsquawk Daily US Opening News roundup
Key Points: (click the link for full note)
• European bourses and US futures remains contained in idle trade ahead of US data in holiday-thinned conditions; ES -0.2%
• In FX, the DXY is pressured sub-96.50 but hasn't deviated too far from the mark with peers, ex-JPY, benefitting; core debt continues to drift
• UK HSA real-world Omicron data will be mixed; variant is less severe but may still cause large hospitalization numbers, via Politico
• Oxford and AstraZeneca are working on an Omicron-targeted version of their vaccine
• Looking ahead, highlights include US GDP, Consumer Confidence, Existing Home Sales