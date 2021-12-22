As it's Christmas, and my shift covering for the fantastic Justin is drawing to a close, I figured a little treat is in order.

You deserve it for putting up with me I reckon.

So, here's the always awesome, Newsquawk Daily US Opening News roundup

Key Points: (click the link for full note)

• European bourses and US futures remains contained in idle trade ahead of US data in holiday-thinned conditions; ES -0.2%



• In FX, the DXY is pressured sub-96.50 but hasn't deviated too far from the mark with peers, ex-JPY, benefitting; core debt continues to drift



• UK HSA real-world Omicron data will be mixed; variant is less severe but may still cause large hospitalization numbers, via Politico



• Oxford and AstraZeneca are working on an Omicron-targeted version of their vaccine



• Looking ahead, highlights include US GDP, Consumer Confidence, Existing Home Sales

