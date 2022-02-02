The US has ordered 3000 troops to Poland, Germany, and Romania in an effort to bolster European allies in Russia – Ukraine crisis according to the Wall Street Journal.
This is the first major movement of US forces since the Russia's military standoff with Ukraine.
- Biden is sending 2000 troops from Fort Bragg North Carolina
- He is repositioning part of the infantry Stryker squadron of about 1000 troops currently based in Germany and Romania, on the North Atlantic Treaty Organization's eastern flank closest to Russia
- Pentagon expects to make other moves of forces inside Europe
- Biden has ordered several thousand more troops to be on standby to deploy beyond the 8500 troops given similar orders last week.
The moves are intended to avert a war in Eastern Europe.
In addition to these moves, the Biden administration is trying to find a diplomatic solution. He is also readying economic sanctions should Russia attack, and authorizing the transfer of some weapons and other equipment to Ukraine.
Meanwhile Ukraine foreign minister says:
- Time to end a harmful ambiguity about Ukraine's integration with the West
- We do not underestimate Russia's threat cannot confirm any decrease in Russia troops but current troop numbers not enough for full invasion
- No difference with the US and Russia risk assessment
- Ukraine ready to meet with Russia in any format
US stocks have dipped a bit lower going into the open. The futures are implying"
- Dow up just 13 points
- S&P +26 points
- NASDAQ up 168 points