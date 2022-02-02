Biden and Putin not so friendly times these days

The US has ordered 3000 troops to Poland, Germany, and Romania in an effort to bolster European allies in Russia – Ukraine crisis according to the Wall Street Journal.

This is the first major movement of US forces since the Russia's military standoff with Ukraine.

Biden is sending 2000 troops from Fort Bragg North Carolina

He is repositioning part of the infantry Stryker squadron of about 1000 troops currently based in Germany and Romania, on the North Atlantic Treaty Organization's eastern flank closest to Russia

Pentagon expects to make other moves of forces inside Europe

Biden has ordered several thousand more troops to be on standby to deploy beyond the 8500 troops given similar orders last week.

The moves are intended to avert a war in Eastern Europe.

In addition to these moves, the Biden administration is trying to find a diplomatic solution. He is also readying economic sanctions should Russia attack, and authorizing the transfer of some weapons and other equipment to Ukraine.

Meanwhile Ukraine foreign minister says:

Time to end a harmful ambiguity about Ukraine's integration with the West

We do not underestimate Russia's threat cannot confirm any decrease in Russia troops but current troop numbers not enough for full invasion

No difference with the US and Russia risk assessment

Ukraine ready to meet with Russia in any format

For the full story CLICK HERE.

US stocks have dipped a bit lower going into the open. The futures are implying"

Dow up just 13 points

S&P +26 points

NASDAQ up 168 points