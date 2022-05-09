US President Biden is prioritising aid to Ukraine.

Biden says he is prepared to accept that bills for aid to Ukraine aid and funding for US COVID-19 move separately in Congress.

He called for Congress to pass Ukraine aid immediately. And then to quickly move on to coronavirus funding.

A bit of US politics housekeeping. Let's see if Biden is successful.

ADDED - latest appears to be that the Democrats have raised their Ukraine funding request to $39.8 bn. A House vote could take place as soon as Tuesday.