The US House of Representatives is deadlocked on trying to elect a new speaker. 218 votes are need to win.

The candidates at the latest round of voting, the 4th:

Hakeem Jeffries 212 votes

Kevin McCarthy 202

Jim Jordan 20

With no Speaker yet elected, the House has thrown in the towel for Tuesday. The House has adjourned until noon Wednesday.

Noon Wednesday is now a critical time.

It's the time you turn off Twitter/TV etc. so you don't have to see this garbage unfold live.