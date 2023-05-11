PPI month-to-month

PPI final demand YoY 2.3% versus 2.4% expected. This is the 11th month in a row lower

PPI final demand ex food and energy YoY 3.2% vs 3.3% expected. Prior month 3.4%. This is the 13th decline in row.

PPI MoM 0.2% versus 0.3% estimate

PPI ex food and energy MoM is 0.2% vs 0.2% expected

Final Demand Details the:

Final demand services: increased 0.3% in April Largest increase since November 2022's 0.4% rise Final demand services less trade, transportation, and warehousing climbed 0.4% Margins for final demand trade services increased 0.5% Final demand transportation and warehousing services decreased 1.7%

Product details: Over one-third of April advance in final demand services due to a 4.1% rise in portfolio management Portfolio Management A portfolio is basically a collection of someone's financial assets. Those assets can be stocks, bonds, real estate and even cryptocurrencies. The goals of portfolio management are to select the appropriate assets to invest in according to a person's risk tolerance and investment horizon. Portfolio Management ExplainedIf you have a high-risk tolerance and you want to invest for, say 5 years, then you are probably going to invest in the more volatile risk assets like growth stocks or cryptocurren prices Other increases: food and alcohol wholesaling, outpatient care, loan services, hospital inpatient care, guestroom rental Decreases: long-distance motor carrying (2.3%), food retailing, securities brokerage, dealing, and investment advice

Final demand goods: we increased 0.2% in April Final demand energy rose 0.8% Final demand goods less foods and energy increased 0.2% Final demand foods decreased 0.5%

Product detail for final demand goods Major factor: 8.4% advance in gasoline prices Increases: fresh and dry vegetables, carbon steel scrap, plastic resins and materials, aircraft and aircraft equipment, fluid power equipment Decreases: chicken eggs (37.9%), jet fuel, light motor trucks



The data continues to show declining pipeline inflation for producers (see YoY chart below). YoY is the lowest since January 2021 and in the range that persisted before Covid.