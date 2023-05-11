PPI
PPI month-to-month
  • Prior month 2.7% YoY
  • PPI final demand YoY 2.3% versus 2.4% expected. This is the 11th month in a row lower
  • PPI final demand ex food and energy YoY 3.2% vs 3.3% expected. Prior month 3.4%. This is the 13th decline in row.
  • PPI MoM 0.2% versus 0.3% estimate
  • PPI ex food and energy MoM is 0.2% vs 0.2% expected

Final Demand Details the:

The data continues to show declining pipeline inflation for producers (see YoY chart below). YoY is the lowest since January 2021 and in the range that persisted before Covid.

PPI
PPI levels are at pre-pandemic YoY levels