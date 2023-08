Happy Friday.

The July producer price index is due at the bottom of the hour and might be a minor market mover. The consensus is +0.7% y/y on the headline and +2.3% y/y on core.

At 10 am ET, the August US consumer sentiment report from the University of Michigan is due out. I have little use for this indicator but it's still a market mover and expected to dip to 71.0 from 71.6.

The Fed speaker docket is vacant today.