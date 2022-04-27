Statement by Press Secretary Jen Psaki on the President's Travel to the Republic of Korea and Japan
- President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. will visit the Republic of Korea and Japan from May 20- May 24 to further deepen ties between our governments, economies, and people. This trip will advance the Biden-Harris Administration's rock-solid commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific and to U.S. treaty alliances with the Republic of Korea and Japan. It will build on more than a year of intensive diplomacy with the Indo-Pacific, including the U.S.- ASEAN Special Summit on May 12-13 in Washington, D.C. In each country, President Biden will hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts: newly elected President Yoon Suk Yeol of the Republic of Korea and Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan. The leaders will discuss opportunities to deepen our vital security relationships, enhance economic ties, and expand our close cooperation to deliver practical results. In Tokyo, President Biden will also meet with the leaders of the Quad grouping of Australia, Japan, India, and the United States. We look forward to having further details to share about this trip soon.
