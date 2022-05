US President Biden is to speak on inflation on Tuesday 10 May.

His remarks will be looked to to give us a clue on the US CPI data due the following day.

This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here .

The times in the left-most column are GMT.

The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month) result.

The number in the column next to that, where is a number, is what is the consensus median expected.