Journal is gated. In breif:

Biden is expected to announce more than $1 billion in new military assistance to the Ukraine government as early as Wednesday, according to U.S. officials

The $1.01 billion is expected to include more of the same kinds of military equipment the U.S. says the Ukrainians need the most: antiarmor and antiair systems, including portable air defenses such as Javelins and Stingers

----

Ukrainian President Zelensky is expected to speak to the US Congress in a virtual address on Wednesday. Biden announcing more military assistance would dovetail with this nicely.

biden zelensky

The two met in happier times earlier.

 eur 