Q1 final was -1.4% annualized

Consumer spending +1.1% vs +1.8% prior

Consumer spending on durables -2.6% vs +5.9% in Q1

GDP deflator +8.9% vs +7.9% expected

Core PCE +4.4% vs +4.5% expected

GDP ex motor vehicles -1.0%

GDP final sales % vs -1.2% in Q1

Business investment +9.2% vs +2.9% in Q1

The miss appears to be largely driven by higher inflation Inflation Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market. Read this Term dragging down real growth. The deflator at 8.9% took a whole percentage point off the headline compared to what was expected.

More details:

Exports +18.0%, imports +3.1%

Business investment -0.1% vs +10.0% in Q1

Investment in equipment -2.7%, IP +9.2%

Home investment -14.0% vs +0.4% in Q1

Percentage point changes:

Inventories cut 2.01 pp

Goods cut 1.08 pp

Services added 1.78 pp

Gross private domestic investment -2.73 pp

Net exports +1.43 pp

Government spending -0.33 pp

Inventories were a major drag in Q2 and were also a drag in Q1. Net exports saved this from being a worse report but that will be tough to repeat going forward given the strength in the dollar.

In terms of markets, bad news is good news to some extent. Soft GDP has further dragged the odds of a 75 bps hike in September to 22%.