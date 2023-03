Prelim was +1.1%

Prior was +2.0%

Productivity +1.7% vs +2.6% expected

Prelim was +3.0%

This number highlights the tightness in the jobs market and we're seeing a pickup in the US dollar in aftermath. The Fed's nightmare scenario is a wage price spiral; so while these numbers are tough to measure, they will err on the side of being too hawkish.