Earlier:
China's deputy PM Liu He spoke with US Treasury Sec Yellen on the economy, supply chains
US Treasury Dept with their take on the call:
- Yellen - Liu He virtual meeting was part of efforts to maintain open lines of communication
- discussed macroeconomic and financial developments in the US and China, the global economic outlook and food security challenge
- Yellen raised concerns including the impact of Russia's war against Ukraine on the global economy and also on 'unfair, non-market PRC economic practices