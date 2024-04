US 2 year yields show the PMI dip and the auction dip

Earlier today it looked like these notes could sell above 5% but some strong bids arrived in the fixed income market after today's weaker US PMIs from S&P Global.

Bid to cover at 2.66 vs 2.62 prior

Prior sale was 4.595%

USD/JPY has slumped back lower on the heels of the auction.