Manchin was asked if he’s having renewed conversations about Build Back Better and Biden’s “break it up into chunks” comment at the (Biden) news conference:

"Not yet, no one has come to me on that,”

2022 looks to be another year of drawn out negotiations on Biden's plans. At least so far.

In other US political news:

The Supreme Court has rejected former president Trump's request to block release of White House records from the January 6 committee

If the records show Trump implicated in the treason/sedition it may hinder his path back to the White House in 2024.