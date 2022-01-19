Manchin was asked if he’s having renewed conversations about Build Back Better and Biden’s “break it up into chunks” comment at the (Biden) news conference:
- "Not yet, no one has come to me on that,”
2022 looks to be another year of drawn out negotiations on Biden's plans. At least so far.
--
In other US political news:
- The Supreme Court has rejected former president Trump's request to block release of White House records from the January 6 committee
If the records show Trump implicated in the treason/sedition it may hinder his path back to the White House in 2024.