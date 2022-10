Capacity utilization for September 2022

Prior month -0.2% vs. +0.1% expected

industrial production 0.4% vs. 0.1% expected

capacity utilization 80.3% vs. 80.0% expected. Prior month 80.1% vs. 80.0%. Highest level since August 2018

manufacturing production 0.4% vs. 0.2% estimate. Prior month 0.4% vs. 0.1% previously reported

Better data from industrial production/ capacity utilization in the US in September. Capacity utilization equal the high from a few months ago which was the highest level going back to 2008.