ISM manufacturing index Aug 2022
ISM manufacturing index Aug 2022
  • Prior was 52.8
  • Prices paid 51.7 vs 51.9 expected (prior 52.5)
  • Production 50.6 vs 50.4 prior
  • Employment 48.7 vs 54.2 prior
  • New orders 47.1 vs 51.3 prior
  • Order backlog 50.9 vs 53.0 prior
  • New export orders 47.8 vs 49.4 prior

File this under 'bad news is good news'. Stocks and bonds like it as it's the kind of softening the Fed wants to see before a pivot.