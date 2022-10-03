- Prior was 52.8
- Prices paid 51.7 vs 51.9 expected (prior 52.5)
- Production 50.6 vs 50.4 prior
- Employment 48.7 vs 54.2 prior
- New orders 47.1 vs 51.3 prior
- Order backlog 50.9 vs 53.0 prior
- New export orders 47.8 vs 49.4 prior
File this under 'bad news is good news'. Stocks and bonds like it as it's the kind of softening the Fed wants to see before a pivot.
- “Supply chain issues for all electronic components and custom build-to-print materials are in short supply due to capacity and skilled labor shortages. Energy cost continues to negatively impact freight cost.” [Computer & Electronic Products]
- “Concerns of global economic slowdown are growing, and (we are) experiencing some customers pulling back orders.” [Chemical Products]
- “Production is steady, allowing reduction of backlog amidst slightly softened demand.” [Transportation Equipment]
- “Almost all suppliers are experiencing lead times growth. It seems no one wants to keep inventory on hand anymore.” [Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products]
- “Business is flat to down due to inflation and interest rates. Hard to find and keep employees due to wage increases by competitors.” [Fabricated Metal Products]
- “Supply chain constraints on many items are still an issue; staffing on the production side continues to be a significant problem. In contrast, we have more stock than needed on some key items — specifically imports — and have begun reducing open purchase orders and decreasing extended forecasts on those items in order to bleed down inventory.” [Machinery]
- “Business continues to be strong. Some commodities within the supply chain are starting to stabilize, while others are still causing disruption for production. Electrical and wiring components continue to cause significant issues. (We) cannot run as consistently as we would like.” [Electrical Equipment, Appliances & Components]
- “Quotes and orders still strong; however, we are not able to accept any new orders for shipment (for the rest of) 2022 due to motor and electronic component shortages.” [Miscellaneous Manufacturing]
- “The supply chain is still stressed, and it challenges our manufacturing plants for uptime. We have strong demand and need to run.” [Nonmetallic Mineral Products]
- “Business is still strong; raw materials are becoming more available, and some raw materials prices are falling.” [Plastics & Rubber Products]