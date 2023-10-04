ISM services index

Prior was 54.5

Details:

employment index 53.4 versus 54.7 prior

new orders index 51.8 versus 57.5 prior

prices paid index 58.9 versus 58.9 prior

new export orders 63.7 versus 62.1 prior

imports 50.6 versus 52.3 prior

backlog of orders 48.6 versus 41.8 prior

inventories 54.2 versus 57.7 prior

supplier deliveries 50.4 versus 48.5 prior

inventory sentiment 54.8 versus 61.5 prior

This is a decent reading and stresses that the US economy continues to expand. The sharp drop in new orders is something of a concern though.

Comments in the report: