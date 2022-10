Prior was +8.7%

PPI +0.4% m/m vs +0.2% expected

Prior m/m reading was -0.1% (revised to -0.2%)

Ex-food and energy +7.2% y/y vs +7.3% expected

Ex-food and energy +0.3% m/m vs +0.3% expected

Prior ex-food and energy m/m +0.4% (revised to +0.3%)

This isn't great news for inflation and will add even more jitters ahead of tomorrow's CPI report. The US dollar is higher on the numbers with USD/JPY now up 86 pips to 146.71.