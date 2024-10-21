A nonpartisan report compared Harris and Trump policies. In brief:
- reserve fund for Social Security would run empty by 2031 under Trump
- runs empty in 2034 under Harris
- "Social Security is nine years from insolvency, and neither campaign has a plan to solve it"
- "But President Trump's plans would make it much, much worse."
The report is from a nonpartisan source, Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget (CRFB).
There are plenty of media reports on it, here is an ungated one if you are after more.
-
The election is on November 5. Polling will ramp up in the two weeks ahead of then. Current polling is showing a very close race.