A nonpartisan report compared Harris and Trump policies. In brief:

reserve fund for Social Security would run empty by 2031 under Trump

runs empty in 2034 under Harris

"Social Security is nine years from insolvency, and neither campaign has a plan to solve it"

"But President Trump's plans would make it much, much worse."

The report is from a nonpartisan source, Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget (CRFB).

There are plenty of media reports on it, here is an ungated one if you are after more.

-

The election is on November 5. Polling will ramp up in the two weeks ahead of then. Current polling is showing a very close race.