Prior was 47.0

Manufacturing 51.3 vs 52.0 expected

Prior manufacturing was 52.3

Composite 45.0 vs 47.7 prior

The fall below 50 in services last month was the first decline below that level since June 2020. Excluding the pandemic, this is the worst since 2009.

Details:

Services new orders contracted at the steepest pace for over two years

Services level of outstanding business decreased at the quickest rate since May 2020

Services input costs continued to rise markedly

Services hopes of an uptick in new business drove the degree of optimism regarding the outlook for output over the coming year to the highest for three months

In manufacturing, going supply chain issues, paired with weak client demand, led to the drop in output

Manufacturing new export orders fell solidly as inflationary pressures in key export markets weighed on demand

Manufacturers registered the slowest rise in cost burdens since January 2021

Signs of improvements in supply chain disruption emerged, as manufacturing delivery times lengthened to the least marked extent since October 2020

The fall in manufacturing export orders could be a sign the strong US dollar is beginning to bite.

Commenting on the flash PMI data, Siân Jones, Senior Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence said:

“August flash PMI data signalled further disconcerting signs for the health of the US private sector. Demand conditions were dampened again, sparked by the impact of interest rate hikes and strong inflationary pressures on customer spending, which weighed on activity. Gathering clouds spread across the private sector as services new orders returned to contractionary territory, mirroring the subdued demand conditions seen at their manufacturing counterparts. Excluding the period between March and May 2020, the fall in total output was the steepest seen since the series began nearly 13 years ago.

“Lower new order inflows and continued efforts to rein in spending led to the slowest uptick in employment for almost a year. Reports of challenges finding suitable candidates started to be countered by those companies noting that voluntary leavers would not be replaced with any immediacy due to uncertainty regarding demand over the coming months.

“One area of reprieve for firms came in the form of a further softening in inflationary pressures. Input prices and output charges rose at the slowest rates for a yearand-a-half amid reports that some key component costs had fallen. Although pointing to an ongoing movement away from price peaks, increases in costs and charges remained historically robust. At the same time, delivery times lengthened at the slowest pace since October 2020, albeit still sharply, allowing more firms to work through backlogs."

At least there's some good commentary on inflation. But overall, the US dollar is getting smacked on this report, which is casting new doubts on the service sector, which is supposedly the strong pillar of the US economy. There's some optimism in orders so it doesn't necessarily point to an autumn slowdown but it's certainly problematick.

EUR/USD is up to 0.9988 from 99.40 on this report with similar-sized USD moves elsewhere.