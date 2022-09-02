more to come

CNN with the new report:

  • A US State Department spokesperson said the United States had received Iran's response to the EU bid to revive the 2015 deal and would formulate its own response.
    "We are studying it and will respond through the EU, but unfortunately it is not constructive," the State Department spokesperson said.

I posted earlier that Iran viewed its response as constructive:

  • Iran sent its reply to the EU on Thursday after careful examination, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said in a statement on Telegram. "The sent text has a constructive approach with the aim of finalizing the negotiations," the statement said.

This new news from the US State Dept should act as a tailwind for oil (check out that link above to my earlier post for why)

